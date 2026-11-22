The Maine Hockey Team lost to Boston College Saturday night, losing 4-3 at the Alfond Arena.

Boston College took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal with 6:42 left to play in the 1st Period. when Dean Letourneau scored.

Maine evened the score with 4:53 left to play in the 1st Period, on Loic Usereau's 4th goal of the season, a power play goal, assisted by Lee Parks and Samuel Alfano.

Maine had been 0-3 on the power play, prior to Usereau's goal, including not being able to take advantage of a 5 on 3 when Boston College had 2 skaters in the penalty box.

Boston College then scored 2 goals within 13 seconds with 2 minutes left to play in the 1st Period to take a 3-1 lead at the end of the 1st Period.

Boston College make it 4-1 with a goal 5:06 into the 2nd Period, on Mataias Vanhanen's 1st goal.

Maine answered with 3:34 left to play in the 2nd Period, when Masun Fleece scored his 1st goal as a Black Bear, assisted by Judah Makaway and Dru Krebs.

The Eagles led 4-2 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine made it interesting, when Oskar Komarov scored his 1st goal of the season, assisted by Fleece and Isa Parekh. The goal came with 4:34 to play.

The Black Bears pulled Albin Boija for the last 2:04 in favor of an extra skater but were unable to tie the score.

Maine was outshot 11-9 in the 1st Period. The Black Bears outshot BC 12-11 in the 2nd Period In the 3rd Period, Maine outshot B 12-4. Overall the Black Bears outshot the Eagles 33-26.

BC was 1-2 on the powerplay, while Maine was 1-5.

Albin Boija turned away 22 shots in goal for Maine.

Here are Maine's video highlights.

BC is now 6-5-2 overall and 5-2-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 6-7-1 overall and 2-5-1 in Hockey East.

Here's Coach Barr's post-game press conference.

Maine travels to New York to play Cornell at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 28th with the puck dropping at 12 noon. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 11:30 a.m.