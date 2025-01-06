Maine Hockey Remains 7th in January 6th USCHO Poll

The Maine Black Bears remained 7th in the Top 20 US College Hockey Online Poll that was released on Monday, January 6th, after Maine split the weekend losing to Denver 2-1 on Friday and winning 2-1 on Saturday. .

The Top 7 was unchanged.

Michigan State 17-2-1 993 points 43 1st place votes, 1st last week Boston College 12-3-1 945 points 6 1st place votes, 2nd last week Minnesota 17-3-2 1 1st place vote 889 points, 3rd last week Western Michigan 13-4-1 806 points, 4th last week Providence 14-3-2 793 points, 5th last week Denver 15-5-0 789 points, 6th last week Maine 13-4-2 724 points, 7th last week UMass Lowell 12-4-2 589 points, 10th last week Michigan 12-7-1 544 points, 9th last week St. Cloud State 11-7-0 610 points, 11th last week Ohio State 14-5-1 463 points, 13th last week Minnesota State14-4-2 433 points, 12th last week Colorado College 10-7-1 349 points, 8th last week North Dakota 11-7-1 326 points 14th last week Boston University 9-7-1 311 points, 15th last week Arizona State 10-7-1 269 points, 19th last week New Hampshire 10-4-3 178 points Not Ranked last week Cornell 8-4-3 166 points 16th last week Clarkson 11-5-2 95 points, 20th last week Quinnipiac 10-7-1 77 points, 18th last week.

Maine remains 6th in the Pairwise Rankings which emulates the NCAA Tournament pairings.

The Black Bears will travel to #8 UMass Lowell, this weekend, with games on Friday, January 10th at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday, January 11th at 6:05 p.m. . Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields on the call. Pregames begin on Friday at 6:45 p.m. and on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.

