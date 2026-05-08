Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 7th

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bonny Eagle 4 Marshwood 1

Cheverus 12 Deering 2

Forest Hills 4 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2

Machias 10 Jonesport-Beals 0

Massabesic 6 Gorham 5

Noble 15 Sanford 2

Nokomis 4 Erskine Academy 1

Madawaska 15 Southern Aroostook 5

Scarborough 10 Windham 0

South Portland 9 Portland 2

Telstar 11 Forest Hills 0

Thornton Academy 9 Biddeford 3

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 24 Katahdin 4

Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy 11 Traip Academy 1

Softball

Central 4 Orono 1

Erskine Academy 3 Nokomis 1

Machias 5 Jonesport-Beals 4

Old Town 10 Foxcroft Academy 0

Girls Tennis

Bangor 3 Mt. Ararat 2

Brunswick 4 Brewer 1

Cheverus 4 Kennebunk 1

Cony 5 Erskine Academy 0

Ellsworth 5 Foxcroft Academy 0

Gardiner 5 Oceanside 0

John Bapst 5 Old Town 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Waterville 2

North Yarmouth Academy 3 York 2

Van Buren 5 Madawaska 0

Windham 4 Sanford 1

Boys Tennis

Bangor 4 Mt. Ararat 1

Brunswick 5 Messalonskee 0

Cheverus 4 Kennebunk 1

Falmouth 3 Thornton Academy 2

Foxcroft Academy 5 Ellsworth 0

Gorham 3 Scarborough 2

Lincoln Academy 4 Waterville 1

Madawaska 4 Van Buren 1

Marshwood 4 Deering 1

Old Town 3 John Bapst 2

South Portland 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Windham 5 Sanford 0

Yarmouth 4 Waynflete 1

Girls Lacrosse

Camden Hills 16 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 9

Cheverus 15 North Yarmouth Academy 5

Cony 11 South Portland 3

Fryeburg Academy 16 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 2

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 23 Leavitt 0

Greely 9 Cape Elizabeth 0

Lake Region 10 Edward Little 9

Lewiston/Oak Hill 6 Portland 5

Messalonskee 11 Brunswick 8

Wells 12 Traip Academy 3

Westbrook 9 Mount Blue 8

Boys Lacrosse

Falmouth 15 York 3

Kennebunk 10 Westbrook 0

Thornton Academy 13 Deering 10

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