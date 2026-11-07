Maine Hockey Nipped by #19 UMass 2-1
The Maine Men's Hockey Team was nipped by the #19 Massachusetts Hockey Team on Friday night, November 6th at the Alfond Arena in Orono.
UMass scored quickly, taking a 1-0 lead with just 3:09 played in the 1st Period. Jack Galanek scored unassisted.
The Minutemen took a 2-0 lead with 3:13 left to play in the 2nd Period, scoring on a power play. Maxim Masse scored, assisted by Egor Barabanov and Jack Musa.
Maine scored with 3:04 left to play when Jaden Lipinski lit the lamp, assisted by Thomas Pichette. It was his 1st goal of the season.
Maine was 0-3 on the power play while UMass was 1-2
Maine outshot UMass 46-20.
Albin Boija had 20 saves for the Black Bears in net, while Ethan Eskit had 46 saves for UMass.
UMass is 5-4-1 overall and 2-0-0 in Hockey East. Maine is now 4-5-0 overall and 0-3-0 in Hockey East.
The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series on Saturday, November 7th with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. You can hear the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on 92.9 The Ticket.
Check out the video highlights.
Coach Ben Barr's press conference after the game.
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky