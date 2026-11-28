The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Lafayette 82-73 in the Lafayette Classic on Saturday, November 28th in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Maine led 41-30 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 4 players in double-figures, led by Hudson Franz with a game-high 20 points. Ayden Evans and Caleb Crawford each had 12 points and Darius Lopes finished with 11 points.

Maine shot a sizzling 56.9 percent from the field and was 8-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine was 16-19 from the free throw line.

Lafayette had 4 players in double-figures, led by Cooper Kesler with 18 points. Shareef Jackson had a double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lafayette shot 38.5 percent from the field and the Leopards were 9-30 from beyond the 3-point arc, going 14-19 from the free throw line.

Lafayette outrebounded Maine 38-27. Maine had 16 turnovers while Lafayette turned the ball over 17 times.

Check out the video highlights.

Lafayette and Maine are both 4-5. Maine will play at Niagara University on Sunday, November 29th at 12 noon, in a game broadcast on ESPN+. Maine returns home to The Pit on Tuesday, December 1st when they will host UMaine Augusta at 6 p.m.