The Maine Black Bears held off the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road, 69-67 on Thursday night, November 19th.

Maine led 33-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led by 10 with 1:54 left to play, but Quinnipiac had cut the lead to 1 point, 68-67 with 6 seconds left to play.

Maine was led by Hudson Franz who finished with 22 points. Darius Lopes had 10 points.

Maine shot a sizzling 52.3 percent from the field, and were 8-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were just 15-28 from the free throw line, including going just 11-22 in the 2nd Half.

Quinnipiac had 3 players in double figures. Keith McKnight led the way with 18 points, while Lucas Sekasi had 17 points. Nas Hart had a double-double scoring 11 points while ripping down 17 rebounds.

The Bobcats shot 30.1 percent from the field. They were 8-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 15-23 from the free throw line.

Quinnipiac outrebounded Maine 46-25. The Bobcats won the turnover battle, turning the ball over 10 times while forcing 15 Maine turnovers.

Quinnipiac and Maine are now both 2-4. The Black Bears are back in action on Saturday, November 21st when they play at UMass with the game tipping off at 6 p.m.

Players and fans had to stay in the M&T Bank Arena after the game while a shelter-in-place order was in effect as there had been reports of a gunman on the campus.