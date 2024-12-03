Maine Men’s Basketball Doubles-up UMaine Augusta 103-51

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the UMaine Augusta Moose 103-51 at The Pit on Tuesday night, December 3rd.

The Black Bears led 52-27 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 7 players in double-figures

Christopher Mantis - 16 points

Quion Burns - 13 points

AJ Lopez - 12 points

Keelan Steele -12 points

Logan Carey - 11 points

Kellen Tynes - 10 points

Isaac Bonilla - 10 points

The Black Bears shot a blazing 55.7 percent from the field going 44-79. They were 10-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-6 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded UMaine-Augusta 44-26. The Black Bears only turned the ball over 8 times while forcing the Moose to turn the ball over 24 times.

Isaiah Searles and Yonas Medfu each had 12 points for the Moose. Donte Sharp had 10 points.

The Moose ere 19-53 from the field shooting 35.8 percent. They were 5-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 8-10 from the free throw line.

UMaine Augusta is 0-5 while Maine improves to 6-4. The Black Bears head for a 4-game road trip. They don't return to The Pit until Sunday, December 29th when they host Boston University at 12 Noon. Their next game is Sunday, December 8th at Fordham. That game tips-off at 12 Noon. Join Ron Lisnet for the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.