Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Bryant 71-53 Snapping 3-Game Winning Streak

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Bryant 71-53 in Smithfield, Rhode Island on Wednesday, February 1st, snapping their 3-game winning streak.

The Bryant Bulldogs led 30-29 at the end of the 1st Half, before outscoring Maine 41-24 in the 2nd Half.

Maine was led by JaShonte Wright-McLeish with 11 points, while Kellen Tynes had 9 points.

Maine shot 57.89 percent from the field in the 1st Half, going 11-19. In the 2nd Half they went cold, shooting 26.92 percent, shooting 7-26. The Black Bears were 7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-16 from the free throw line. Maine had 18 turnovers in the game.

Bryant had 3 players in double figures. Earl Timberlake had 18 points to lead all scorers, and finished with a double-double, ripping down 14 rebounds. Sherif Gross-Bullock had 16 points and Charles Pride had 14 points.

Bryant shot 47.5 percent, from the field, going 28-59. They were 5-23 from beyond the 3-point arc, and a near-perfect 10-11 from the free throw line.

Bryant is now 14-8 overall and 5-4 in America East

UMaine is 9-13 overall and 3-6 in America East. The Black Bears host the University of Maryland Baltimore College (UMBC) on Saturday, February 4th in the Pit in Memorial Gymnasium. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.