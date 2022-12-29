Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Harvard 74-73 in OT

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Harvard Crimson 74-73 in overtime on Wednesday, December 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The score was tied 33-33 at the end of the 1st Half, and Gedi Juozapaitis' 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game for Maine sent the game into OT.

Maine had 5 players in double figures. Gedi Juozapaitis led the way with 19 points, including 3 3-pointers. Kellen Tynes had 14 points. Kristians Feierbergs had 12 points and Jaden Clayton had 10 points. Peter Filipovity had 11 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Maine shot 41.8 percent from the field going 28-67. They were 11-29 from beyond the 3-point arc (37.9%) and 6-8 from the free throw line. They took care of the ball, only turning the ball over 7 times.

Harvard was led by Chris Ledlum with a game-high 27 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Idan Tretout had 17 points.

The Crimson shot 49.2 percent from the field going 30-61. They were 5-21 (23.8%) from beyond the 3-point arc and were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Harvard is now 9-5.

Maine is now 6-7 and has finished their non-conference schedule. Maine opens America East play on Thursday, January 5th at UMass-Lowell at 6 p.m. You can hear that game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. The Black Bears return home to play New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday January 8th at 2 p.m. in The Pit at Memorial Gym on the UMaine Campus.