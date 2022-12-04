Maine Men’s Basketball Lose Heartbreaker 62-61 in London

The Maine Men's Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker of a game 62-61 to Marist College in London, England on Sunday, December 4th. Maine led 61-60 until Marist scored with 21 seconds left. Maine had a couple shots at the basket in the final seconds but couldn't get the ball to drop.

Marist led 31-28 at the half.

Kellen Tynes and Ja'Shonte Wright Mcleish each had 12 points for the Black Bears. Tynes had a double-double leading Maine with 11 rebounds (7 defensive and 4 offensive rebounds). Peter Filipovity had 11 points.

Maine was 24-57 from the field, shooting 42.1 percent. They were just 3-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Patrick Gardiner led all scorers with 27 points for Marist College. Kam Farris had 11 points.

Marist was 25-51 from the field shooting 49 percent. They were 6-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Marist 33-30. Maine won the turnover battle, turning the ball over just 12 times while Marist turned the ball over 15 times.

Maine is now 4-4. The Black Bears return home to The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, December 8th to play UMaine Augusta. Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m.