The Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Massachusetts on Saturday, November 21st, 76-44.

Maine never led in the game. They trailed 31-13 at the end of the 1st Half.

Hudson Franz and Yanis Bamba led the Black Bears with 10 points each.

The Black Bears only shot 28.1 percent from the field. They were 2-20 from beyond the 3-point arc, and only shot 52.6 percent from the free throw line, going 10-19.

Massachesetts was led by Jordan Clayton with 12 points and Junjie Wang with 11 points.

The Minutemen shot 41.8 percent from the field They were 9-29 from beyond the 3-point are and were 11-15 from the free throw line.

UMass outrebounded the Black Bears 52-32. Maine had 12 turnovers, while UMass had 13 turnovers.

Massachusetts is 3-2 on the season, while Maine slips to 2-5.

The Black Bears will play LeMoyne College on Friday, November 27th at 2 p.m.