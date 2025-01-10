Maine Men’s Basketball Scores 50 Points in 2nd Half to Beat Binghamton 82-71

Trailing 40-32 at the end of the 1st Half the Maine Men's Basketball Team erupted for 50 points in the 2nd Half to beat Binghamton in The Pit 82-71 on Thursday, January 9th. The win was the Black Bear's 1st America East win.

Maine was led by Kellen Tynes with a game-high 25 points. AJ Lopez had 21 points and Quion Burns 10 points. Maine shot 55.6 percent from the floor, going 30-54. They were 9-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 13-21 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Binghamton 27-26 and only turned the ball over 9 times, compared to Binghamton's 13 times.

Binghamton was led by Tymu Chenery with 20 points. Gavin Walsh and Nehemiah Benson each had 12 points. Binghamton shot 51.1 percent from the field going 24-47. They were 5-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-22 from the free throw line.

Binghamton is now 9-8 overall and 1-1 in America East.

Maine is now 9-8 overall and 1-1 in America East. The Black Bears will host the University of Albany on Saturday, January 11th at 2 p.m. in The Pit. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Get our free mobile app