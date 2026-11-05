The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Sacred Heart 74-72 on Thursday night, November 5th to even their record at 1-1 on the season.

Sacred Heart led 27-25 at the end of the 1st Half, with the Black Bears outscoring the Pioneers 49-45 in the 2nd Half.

Maine had 4 players in double figures. The Black Bears were led by Ace Flagg with a double-double scoring 14 points and ripping down a game-high 10 rebounds. DeAndre Williams had 16 points. Yanis Bamba had 11 points and Caleb Crawford had 10 points.

Maine shot 42.4 percent from the field. They were 10-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 14-17 from the free throw line. Maine turned the ball over 11 times.

Sacred Heart was led by Samson Reilly with 18 points. Both Jaylen Robinson and Jayden Slaughter each had 15 points.

The Pioneers shot 35.3 percent from the field and were 5-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. The were 19-22 from the free throw line.

Check out the video highlights.

Sacred Heart is 1-1. Maine is now 1-1.

Maine will host Manhattan on Sunday, November 8th at 1 p.m. in The Pit.