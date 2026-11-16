The Maine Men's Hockey Team moved into the Top 20 U.S College Hockey Online Poll on November 16th after their 0-0 tie at Vermont on Friday and their 3-1 win on Saturday.

Maine is now 20th in the poll, and remains 18th in the National Collegiate Percentage Index (NPI) which is used to determine at-large teams in the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

Maine will play host to Boston College this weekend, on Friday, November 20th and Saturday November 21st with the games tipping off at 7 p.m. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears the games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the games with the pregames starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you are going to be at the game on Friday night, please bring a Teddy Bear! Fans can throw teddy bears on the ice after the end of the 1st Period. All the teddy bears will be collected and given to the Toys for Tots Penobscot County campaign.

Hockey East Men's Standings as of Monday, November 16

1. Vermont 16 points

2. Providence 15 points

3. Boston University 11 points

4. Boston College 10 points.

T-5. Northeastern Maine, UConn 8 points

8. New Hampshire 7 points

9. Massachusetts and Merrimack 6 points

11. UMass Lowell 1 point.