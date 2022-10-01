Maine Men’s Hockey Beats UPEI 1-0 in Exhibition Game to Open 2022-23 Season [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the University of Prince Edward Island 1-0 in an exhibition game at the Alfond Arena to open the 2022-23 season on Saturday night, October 1st.

Maine scored on a power play with 2:09 remaining in the 2nd Period when Killian Kiecker Olson scored, assisted by Luke Antonnacci and Reid Pabich.

Maine outshot PEI 36-32

Maine was 1-11 on the power play, while PEI was 0-5.

Maine was whistled for 7 penalties for 14 minutes while PEI was whistled for 13 penalties for 26 minutes.

Jacob Mucitelli started in net for Maine and had 15 saves. Victor Ostman came on in the 2nd Period and had 17 saves.

Jonah Capriotti started in net for UPEI and had 21 saves. Lucas Fitzpatrick came on in the 2nd Period and had 14 saves while allowing the 1 goal.

Mine opens the regular season on Friday October 7th in Colorado against the Air Force at 9 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the photos from the game