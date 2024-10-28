Maine Men’s Hockey Drops from 6th to 7th in USCHO Poll

The UMaine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team fell from 6th to 7th place in the latest October 28th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Denver (48 1st place votes) 6-0-0 998 points Boston College 3-1-0 939 points Michigan State 5-1-0 851 points Minnesota (1 1st place vote) 5-1-0 840 points Boston University 4-1-0 826 points North Dakota 3-2-0 722 points Maine 4-0-1 716 points Colorado College 4-0-0 596 points Cornell (1 1st place vote) 0-0-0 579 points St. Cloud State 6-1-0 520 points Michigan 3-2-1 497 points Providence 3-1-1 431 points Western Michigan 3-1-0 363 points Quinnipiac 2-3-0 361 points Ohio State 5-0-1 298 points Minnesota State 5-3-0 267 points Massachusetts 3-3-1 141 points Penn State 4-1-0 117 points Notre Dame 4-2-0 91 points UMass Lowell 4-1-0 85 points

The Black Bears return home to host Merrimack on Friday November 1st and Saturday November 2nd with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond you can tune into 92.9 The Ticket to hear the game with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

