Maine Men’s Hockey Drops from 6th to 7th in USCHO Poll
The UMaine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team fell from 6th to 7th place in the latest October 28th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.
Here's the latest Top 20 Poll with records
- Denver (48 1st place votes) 6-0-0 998 points
- Boston College 3-1-0 939 points
- Michigan State 5-1-0 851 points
- Minnesota (1 1st place vote) 5-1-0 840 points
- Boston University 4-1-0 826 points
- North Dakota 3-2-0 722 points
- Maine 4-0-1 716 points
- Colorado College 4-0-0 596 points
- Cornell (1 1st place vote) 0-0-0 579 points
- St. Cloud State 6-1-0 520 points
- Michigan 3-2-1 497 points
- Providence 3-1-1 431 points
- Western Michigan 3-1-0 363 points
- Quinnipiac 2-3-0 361 points
- Ohio State 5-0-1 298 points
- Minnesota State 5-3-0 267 points
- Massachusetts 3-3-1 141 points
- Penn State 4-1-0 117 points
- Notre Dame 4-2-0 91 points
- UMass Lowell 4-1-0 85 points
The Black Bears return home to host Merrimack on Friday November 1st and Saturday November 2nd with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond you can tune into 92.9 The Ticket to hear the game with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.
