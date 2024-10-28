Maine Men&#8217;s Hockey Drops from 6th to 7th in USCHO Poll

Maine Men’s Hockey Drops from 6th to 7th in USCHO Poll

Anthony DelMonaco via Maine Athletics

The UMaine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team fell from 6th to 7th place in the latest October 28th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Here's the latest Top 20 Poll with records

  1. Denver (48 1st place votes) 6-0-0 998 points
  2. Boston College 3-1-0 939 points
  3. Michigan State 5-1-0 851 points
  4. Minnesota (1 1st place vote) 5-1-0 840 points
  5. Boston University 4-1-0 826 points
  6. North Dakota 3-2-0 722 points
  7. Maine 4-0-1 716 points
  8. Colorado College 4-0-0 596 points
  9. Cornell (1 1st place vote) 0-0-0 579 points
  10. St. Cloud State 6-1-0  520 points
  11. Michigan 3-2-1 497 points
  12. Providence 3-1-1 431 points
  13. Western Michigan 3-1-0 363 points
  14. Quinnipiac 2-3-0 361 points
  15. Ohio State 5-0-1 298 points
  16. Minnesota State 5-3-0 267 points
  17. Massachusetts 3-3-1 141 points
  18. Penn State 4-1-0 117 points
  19. Notre Dame 4-2-0 91 points
  20. UMass Lowell 4-1-0 85 points
The Black Bears return home to host Merrimack on Friday November 1st and Saturday November 2nd with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond you can tune into 92.9 The Ticket to hear the game with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

