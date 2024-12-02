Maine Men’s Hockey Team Remains 5th in December 2nd USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team remained 5th in the December 2nd U.S. College Hockey Online Poll after their weekend sweep at RPI.

Here's the December 2nd Poll

Michigan State 11-1-0 989 points 1st Place Last Week (43 1st place votes) Denver 12-2-0 934 points 2nd Place Last Week (4 1st place votes) Boston College 10-3-0 887 points 4th Place Last Week (2 1st place votes) Minnesota 13-2-1 834 points 3rd Place Last Week (1 1st place vote) Maine 10-2-2 831 points 5th Place Last Week Michigan 10-3-1 721 points 6th Place Last Week Western Michigan 9-2-1 701 points 7th Place Last Week Colorado College 9-2-1 617 points 8th Place Last Week St. Cloud State 9-4-0 556 points 9th Place Last Week Providence 10-3-2 547 points 10th Place Last Week Boston University 8-5-1 460 points 13th Place Last Week Cornell 4-2-3 443 points 11th Place Last Week Dartmouth 6-1-1 384 points 15th Place Last Week UMass Lowell 10-3-1 338 points 16th Place Last Week Minnesota State 10-4-2 290 points 17th Place Last Week North Dakota 7-7-1 214 points 14th Place Last Week Ohio State 9-4-1 192 points 12th Place Last Week Quinnipiac 6-6-1 140 points 18th Place Last Week Arizona State 6-7-1 113 points 19th Place Last Week Clarkson 9-5-3 76 points 20th Place Last Week