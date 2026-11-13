Maine Men’s Hockey Ties Vermont 0-0 Loses in Shootout
The Maine Men's Hockey Team and Vermont Catamounts skated to a 0-0 tie after 3 periods and a 5 minute overtime period. Vermont beat Maine 2-1 in the shootout, after 5 skaters, to earn the extra point in Hockey East.
Maine was 0-2 on the power play while Vermont was 0-3.
The Black Bears outshot Vermonth 23-20.
Albin Boija had 20 saves in net, earning the shutout for Maine.
Vermont is now 5-3-2 overall and 4-1-2 in Hockey East. Maine is 5-5-1 overall and 1-3-1 in Hockey East.
The 2 teams will play Saturday, November 14th at 5 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields' pregame starting at 4:30 p.m.
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Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky