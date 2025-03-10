Maine Moves Up to 4th in USCHO March 10th Poll and 3rd in PairWise

Despite losing to UMass 5-1 on Friday night, and skating to a 2-2 tie on Saturday night with the Minutemen, the Maine Black Bears moved up a spot in the March 10th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll and PairWise Rankings.

Maine moved from 5th to 4th in USCHO Poll and from 4th to 3rd in the PairWise Rankings, which are meant to emulate seedings in the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

UMass jumped from 16th to 14th and Minnesota dropped from 4th to 5th. Penn State moved up from 15th to 11th, while Michigan dropped from 11th to 16th.

Here's the March 10th Poll

Boston College 26-6-2, 998 points, 48 1st place votes 1st last week Michigan State 24-6-4, 949 points, 2 1st place votes 4th last week Western Michigan 26-7-1, 889 points, 4th last week Maine 21-7-6, 790 points, 5th last week Minnesota, 25-10-4, 785 points, 3rd last week Denver 26-9-1, 742 points, 7th last week Providence 21-9-5, 652 points, 6th last week Connecticut 20-10-4, 641 points, 8th last week Boston University 20-12-3, 623 points, 10th last week Ohio State 23-12-2, 569 points, 9th last week Penn State 20-12-4, 449 points, 15th last week Arizona State 19-13-2, 432 points, 12th last week Quinnipiac 22-10-2, 395 points, 13th last week Massachusetts 19-12-5, 362 points, 16th last week Minnesota State 25=8-3, 329 points, 14th last week Michigan 18-15-3, 301 points, 11th last week North Dakota 19-14-2, 162 points, 18th last week Clarkson 21-10-3 158 points, 19th last week UMass Lowell 15-15-4, 96 points 17 last week Omaha 18-15-1 53 points, Not Ranked last week

