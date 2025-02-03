Maine Moves Up to 5th in February 3rd USCHO Hockey Online Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved up to 5th, from 6th in the February 3rd U.S, College Hockey Online Poll.

The Black Bears are also ranked 4th in the PairWise Rankings, which emulate the NCAA Hockey Tournament rankings.

Here is the February 3rd Poll

Boston College 19-4-1 998 points (48 1st place votes) 1st Last Week Michigan State 21-4-3 933 points (2 1st place votes) 2nd Last Week Minnesota 21-4-3 896 points 4th Last Week Western Michigan 18-5-1 849 points 3rd Last Week Maine 17-5-3 793 points 6th Last Week Denver 18-6-1 762 points 5th Last Week Providence 16-6-4 682 points 7th Last Week Boston University 14-91-1 592 points 10th Last Week Ohio State 16-8-2 553 points 11th Last Week UMass Lowell 14-9-3 547 points 8th Last Week Connecticut 14-9-3 518 points 9th Last Week Arizona State 16-9-1 495 points 12th Last Week Michigan 15-11-2 372 points 13th Last Week Quinnipiac 16-8-2 371 points 14th Last Week Minnesota State 18-8-2 246 points 15th Last Week North Dakota 13-10-2 233 points 16th Last Week Augustana 16-7-3 177 points 19th Last Week Massachusetts 14-11-2 123 points 20th Last Week Wisconsin 11-14-3 75 points 17th Last Week Colorado College 13-12-1 69 points Not Ranked Last Week

The Black Bears head to #7 Providence next weekend to play the Friars. The puck drops Friday night at 7 p.m. on February 7th. Join Jon Shields for the call of the game, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

