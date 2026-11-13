Maine High School Football Regional Final Scores – Friday November 13

Maine High School Football Regional Final Scores – Friday November 13

Photo Chris Popper

Friday, November 13th was the last Friday night of the 2026 Football season. There were 4 regional finals under the lights. Here are the scores.

Class B North

  • #2 Cony 28 #4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Class C 

  • #1 Leavitt 26 #4 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • #3 Hermon 17 #2 Greely 10

Class D South

  • #2 Winthrop 13 #1 Freeport 3

Regional Finals scheduled for Saturday, November 14th are

Class A North

  • #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Windham

Class A South

  • #1 Thornton Academy vs. #2 Bonny Eagle

Class B South

  • #1 Marshwood vs. #2 Kennebunk

Class D North

  • #1 Winslow vs. #3 John Bapst

The State Finals will be played on Saturday, November 21st.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Nov. 13, 2026)

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Football, High School Football Scores, High School Sports

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