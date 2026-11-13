Friday, November 13th was the last Friday night of the 2026 Football season. There were 4 regional finals under the lights. Here are the scores.

Class B North

#2 Cony 28 #4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Class C

#1 Leavitt 26 #4 Foxcroft Academy 0

#3 Hermon 17 #2 Greely 10

Class D South

#2 Winthrop 13 #1 Freeport 3

Regional Finals scheduled for Saturday, November 14th are

Class A North

#1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Windham

Class A South

#1 Thornton Academy vs. #2 Bonny Eagle

Class B South

#1 Marshwood vs. #2 Kennebunk

Class D North

#1 Winslow vs. #3 John Bapst

The State Finals will be played on Saturday, November 21st.