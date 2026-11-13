Maine High School Football Regional Final Scores – Friday November 13
Friday, November 13th was the last Friday night of the 2026 Football season. There were 4 regional finals under the lights. Here are the scores.
Class B North
- #2 Cony 28 #4 Fryeburg Academy 0
Class C
- #1 Leavitt 26 #4 Foxcroft Academy 0
- #3 Hermon 17 #2 Greely 10
Class D South
- #2 Winthrop 13 #1 Freeport 3
Regional Finals scheduled for Saturday, November 14th are
Class A North
- #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Windham
Class A South
- #1 Thornton Academy vs. #2 Bonny Eagle
Class B South
- #1 Marshwood vs. #2 Kennebunk
Class D North
- #1 Winslow vs. #3 John Bapst
The State Finals will be played on Saturday, November 21st.