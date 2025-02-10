Maine Remains 5th in February 10th USCHO Poll and 4th in Pairwise

The Maine Black Bears remain in 5th place in the February 10th US College Hockey Online Poll and 4th in the Pairwise.

The Pairwise emulates seeding and placement in the NCAA Tournament.

The Black Bears skated to a 3-3 tie with Providence on Friday, and then beat Providence 1-0 in overtime on Saturday.

February 10 USCH Poll

Boston College 21-4-1 1000 points (50 1st place votes) 1st Last Week Michigan State 22-5-3 912 points 2nd Last Week Western Michigan 20-5-1 888 points 4th Last Week Minnesota 21-6-3 881 points 3rd Last Week Maine 18-5-4 816 points 5th Last Week Denver 20-7-1 721 points 6th Last Week Providence 16-7-5 673 points 7th Last Week Ohio State 18-8-2 661 points 9th Last Week Boston University 15-10-1 554 points 8th Last Week Arizona State 17-10-1 521 points 12th Last Week Connecticut 15-10-3 491 points 11th Last Week Michigan 16-12-2 440 points, 13th Last Week UMass Lowell 14-10-3 401 points 10th Last Week Minnesota State 20-8-2 341 points 15th Last Week Quinnipiac 17-9-2 331 points 14th Last Week Massachusetts 15-11-2 221 points 18th Last Week North Dakota 14-11-2 211 points 16th Last Week Penn State 14-11-3 77 points Not Ranked Last Week Colorado College 14-13-1 70 points 20th Last Week Omaha 16-11-1 66 points, Not Ranked Last week.

