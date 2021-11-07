Maine Remains Winless Falling to UConn 3-2 in Overtime [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Black Bears remained winless, after falling to the UConn Huskies 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night, November 6th at the Alfond Arena. The Huskies scored the winning goal with just 20.2 seconds left in the Overtime Period

UConn scored the lone goal of the 1st Period when Ryan Tverberg scored with 1 minute remaining, assisted by Hudson Schandor.

Maine wasted no time in evening the score, scoring with 1:27 elapsed in the 2nd period. Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored, assisted by Keenan Suthers and John Mulera.

But the Huskies came right back, scoring 2:03 later. Harrison Rees found the back of the net, assisted by Marc Gatcomb and Jachym Kondelik

Maine tied it 2-2 33 seconds later, when Villenueve-Houle scored his 2nd goal of the night, assisted by Mulera and Suthers.

After a scoreless 3rd Period, the game went to overtime.

Harrison Rees scored the game winner with 20.2 seconds remaining in the 5 minute overtime. He was assisted by Gatcomb and Hudson Schandor.

UMaiine was 0-2 on the power play, getting 3 shots off.

The Huskies were 0-3 on the power play, with 7 shots.

UConn outshot UMaine 44-25

Victor Ostman was in net for the Black Bears and had 41 saves, with 15 in the 1st Period, 12 in the 2nd and 3rd Period and 2 in overtime.

Darion Hanson had 23 saves for the Huskies, with 9 in the 1st Period, 8 in the 2nd Period, 5 in the 3rd Period and 1 in overtime.

Maine is now 0-7-1 on the season and 0-3-1 in Hockey East. They play at home against Merrimack on November 12th and 13th. The puck drops Friday night at 7:37 p.m. and 5:05 on Saturday.

