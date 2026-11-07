The Maine Women's Hockey Team shutout the Boston University Terriers 3-0 on Saturday November 7th in Boston.

Lily Fetch scored her 3rd goal of the season with 6:27 gone in the 1st period. Her goal was assisted by Brenna Curl and Julie Jebouskova.

In the 2nd Period Raegan Wurm scored her team-leading 4th goal of the season, assisted by Kendall Sundby and Sade Sandilands with 12:14 gone.

Then, just 51 seconds later, Kendall Sundby scored her 3rd goal of the season, unassisted.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, while Boston University was also 0-3.

Maine outshot BU 35-23. Kiia Lahtinen had 23 saves in net for the Black Bears.

BU is now 2-8-2 overall and 1-3-2 in Hockey East. Maine improves to 5-6-1 overall and 2-1-1 in Hockey East.

Maine returns home to host Holy Cross on Friday, November 13th at 5 p.m. and Saturday afternoon November 14th at 4 p.m.