Maine Shuts Out University of California 1-0

The Maine Field Hockey Team improved to 2-0 in America East, and 2-2 for the Spring Season with a 1-0 shutout win over the University of California on Saturday afternoon, March 20th, in a game played in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Maine's lone goal, and the only goal of the game came at the 9:02 mark, when freshman, Poppy Lambert scored, assisted by Tereza Holubcova and Brittany Smith.

Mia Borley was in goal for the Black Bears.

UMaine had 6 shots on goal, while the University of California managed only 1. Maine had 7 penalty corners while UCal had 6

Maine returns home to play the University of Vermont on Friday, March 26th at 1 p.m. in a Hockey East Conference game.