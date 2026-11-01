The Maine Soccer Team beat UMBC 2-1 in Baltimore on Sunday, November 1st. The win earned the Black Bears the #3 seed, which means they will host the #6 seed. UAlbany on Thursday, November 5th at 7 p.m.

Abbey Thornton scored with 12:28 gone in the 1st Half to put Maine up 1-0. She was assisted by Isabella Meadows.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Emma Nicholson scored 2:05 into the 2nd half, to make the score 2-0.

UMBC answered just 21 seconds later.

The Black Bears held on the final 41:34 for the win.

Maine outshot UMBC 17-12. Maine had a 9-4 advantage in the 1st Half and the shots were tied 8-8 in the 2nd Half.

Elena Barenberg had 5 saves in goal for Maine.

UMBC finishes the regular season with a 9-5-4 and 3-3-2 in America East, 5th in America East

Maine finishes the regular season with a 7-5-4 record and 4-2-2 in America East.