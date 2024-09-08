Maine Soccer Beats Stonehill 4-1 [VIDEO]

The Maine Black Bears Soccer Team beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 4-1 in Orono on Sunday, September 8th.

It didn't take long for the Black Bears to get on the scoreboard, with Kayla Kraemer scoring with just 1:50 gone in the game, assisted by Kristina Kelly.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 17:25 gone in the 1st Half, when Kristina Kelly scored her 1st goal, assisted by Abby Kraemer.

At the Half, the Black Bears were up 2-0.

With just 2:17 gone in the 2nd Half, Kayla Kraemer scored her 2nd goal of the gale, assisted by Jordane Pinette.

Stonehill scored with 15:06 left in the game, with a goal by Grace Caso.

Maine had a 20-4 shot advantage and a 8-3 shots-on-goal advantage. They took 11 corners while Stonehill didn't take any.

Jessica Kasacek was in goal for Maine and had 2 saves. She is now 3-1-2 in goal, with 3 shutouts.

Maine's leading scorers

Lara Kirkby 3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points

Abby Kraemer 1 goal, 4 assists, 6 points

Kayla Kraemer 2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points

Kristina Kelly 1 goal, 3 assists, 5 points

Jordane Pinette 2 goals, 1 asisst 5 points

Abbey Thornton 1 goal, 2 points

Victoria Dungey 1 assist, 1 point

Tegan Morrison 1 assist, 1 point.

Maine now 3-1-2 will play at Holy Cross on Sunday, September 15th at 12 noon. They then open America East play, hosting Binghamton on Sunday, September 22nd at 12 noon.

Check back midweek for the next UMaine Soccer Coach's Show.