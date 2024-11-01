Maine Soccer Wins 1st America East Title Beating UNH 1-0 Thursday Night
The University of Maine Soccer Team won their 1st ever America East Regular Season Title by beating the University of New Hampshire 1-0 on the road, Halloween night.
Maine's lone goal was scored by Abby Kraemer on a penalty kick with 23:06 gone in the 1st Half. The penalty kick was awarded after Kristina Kelly was fouled in the box.
Maine outshot UNH 12-9 and had a 7-3 shot-on-goal advantage. The Black Bears had a 4-3 corner kick advantage.
It was Maine's 1st win over the Wildcats since September 27, 2018.
Jessica Kasacek had 3 saves for the Black Bears in net, and picked up her 6th shutout of the season.
Maine ends the regular season with a 11-1-3 overall record and a 7-0-1 America East Conference record.
The America East Conference playoffs are set.
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Binghamton
- UMass Lowell
- Bryant
- Vermont
The Quarterfinals will be played on Sunday, November 3rd with UMass Lowell hosting Bryant and Binghamton hosting Vermont. Maine will take on the winner of the UMass-Lowell game on Thursday, November 7th at 6 p.m., while UNH will take on the winner of the Binghamton-Vermont game on Thursday, November 7th at 6 p.m. The conference championship will be played at the field of the higher remaining seed on Sunday, November 10th.
