Maine Soccer Wins 1st America East Title Beating UNH 1-0 Thursday Night

The University of Maine Soccer Team won their 1st ever America East Regular Season Title by beating the University of New Hampshire 1-0 on the road, Halloween night.

Maine's lone goal was scored by Abby Kraemer on a penalty kick with 23:06 gone in the 1st Half. The penalty kick was awarded after Kristina Kelly was fouled in the box.

Maine outshot UNH 12-9 and had a 7-3 shot-on-goal advantage. The Black Bears had a 4-3 corner kick advantage.

It was Maine's 1st win over the Wildcats since September 27, 2018.

Jessica Kasacek had 3 saves for the Black Bears in net, and picked up her 6th shutout of the season.

Maine ends the regular season with a 11-1-3 overall record and a 7-0-1 America East Conference record.

The America East Conference playoffs are set.

Maine New Hampshire Binghamton UMass Lowell Bryant Vermont

The Quarterfinals will be played on Sunday, November 3rd with UMass Lowell hosting Bryant and Binghamton hosting Vermont. Maine will take on the winner of the UMass-Lowell game on Thursday, November 7th at 6 p.m., while UNH will take on the winner of the Binghamton-Vermont game on Thursday, November 7th at 6 p.m. The conference championship will be played at the field of the higher remaining seed on Sunday, November 10th.

