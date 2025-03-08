Maine Softball Drops 2 Games on Friday March 7th

The Maine Softball Team dropped a pair of games on Friday, March 7th in New London.

In the 1st game, Maine was shutout by Sacred Heart 7-0

The Black Bears managed only 3 hits in the game. Immy Gie, Kyrah Haba-Dailery and Morgan Pool each singled.

In the circle Madison Simmerman started for Maine and allowed 5 hits, and 4 runs, all earned in 4.2 innings. She struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter. Her record fell to 2-12. Ava Zettlemoyer came on in relief and allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

In the 2nd game, Maine lost to Yale 6-2.

Maine was outhit 7-5.

Maine scored their runs in the 2nd inning, on a 2-run homer to center by Nora Campo.

Gabby Papushka had a double. Immy Gie, Bailey Snowberger and Francesca Guerrera each singled. Gie is now batting .325 on the season.

Alysen Rieth pitched for the Black Bears. She pitched 6.0 innings allowing 6 runs, and 3 earned runs. She struck out 3 and walked 6. Rieth is now 1-6 on the season.

Maine is now 2-13 on the season. They will play 2 games on Saturday, March 8th, with a game against Sacred Heart at 1:30 and then Yale at 3:45 p.m. The Black Bears will play Central Connecticut State Sunday morning, March 9th at 11 a.m.

