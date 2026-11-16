Monday, November 16th is the first day for Winter Sports in the State of Maine, with tryouts taking place from Fort Kent to Kittery and everywhere in between. But while that is happening there are still 4 football games to be played as the State Gold Balls will be awarded this Saturday, November 21st.

The Class D and Class C State Title Games will take place at Lewiston High School and the Class A and Class B State Title Games will take place at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Lewiston High School

Class D 11:00 a.m. #1 Winslow vs. #2 Winthrop

Class C 2:30 p.m. #1 Leavitt vs. #3 Hermon

Fitzpatrick Stadium

Class A 11 a.m. #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Bonny Eagle3

Class B 2:30 p.m. #1 Cony vs. #1 Marshwood

Tickets may be purchased in advance HERE Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased on-site with a credit or debit card. Cash will not be accepted to purchase tickets.