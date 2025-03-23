Maine to Play Penn State in Allentown Pennsylvania in Opening Round of NCAA Hockey Tournament
After winning the Hockey East Championship, beating UConn 5-2 on Friday, Maine is the #1 seed in the Allentown, Pennsylvania Bracket and will face Penn State Friday night, March 28th at 8:30 p.m.
Maine, the #3 ranked team in the country has a record of 24-7-6 and Penn State #13 in the PairWise has a record of 20-13-4.
The other game in the Allentown Bracket will find #6 Connecticut with a record of 22-11-4 taking on #12 Quinnipiac with record of 24-11-2. Both UConn and Quinnipiac are from Connecticut.
The winner of the Maine-Penn State game will play the winner of UConn-Quinnipiac game on Sunday, March 30th.
The Manchester, New Hampshire Bracket features
- #1 Boston College 26-7-2 vs. Bentley 23-14-2
- Providence 21-10-5 vs. Denver 29-11-1
The Fargo, North Dakota Bracket features
- #4 Western Michigan 30-7-1 vs Minnesota State 27-8-3
- Minnesota 25-10-4 vs. UMass 20-13-5
The Toledo Ohio Bracket features
- #2 Michigan State 26-6-4 vs. Cornell 18-10-6
- Boston University 21-13-2 vs. Ohio State 24-13-2
The Regional Finals will take place on March 29-30 and the Semifinals will take place in St. Louis on April 10th and the National Championship will take place on April 12th, also in St. Louis
Hockey East had 6 teams in the 16 team Tournament. Hockey East's representatives include Maine, UConn, Boston College, Boston University, Providence and UMass.
Past NCAA Champions
- 2024 - Denver
- 2023 - Quinnipiac
- 2022 - Denver
- 2021 - Massachusetts
- 2020 - No Tournament
- 2019 - Minnesota Duluth
- 2018 - Minnesota Duluth
- 2017 - Denver
- 2016 - North Dakota
- 2015 - Providence
- 2014 - Union
- 2013 - Yale
- 2012 - Boston College
- 2011 - Minnesota Duluth
- 2010 - Boston College
- 2009 - Boston University
- 2008 - Boston College
- 2007 - Michigan State
- 2006 - Wisconsin
- 2005 - Denver
- 2004 - Denver
- 2003 - Minnesota
- 2002 - Minnesota
- 2001 - Boston College
- 2000 - North Dakota
- 1999 - Maine
- 1998 - Michigan
- 1997 - North Dakota
- 1996 - Michigan
- 1995 - Boston University
- 1994 - Lake Superior
- 1993 - Maine
