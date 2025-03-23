Maine to Play Penn State in Allentown Pennsylvania in Opening Round of NCAA Hockey Tournament

Maine to Play Penn State in Allentown Pennsylvania in Opening Round of NCAA Hockey Tournament

Sophia Santamaria /Maine Athletics

After winning the Hockey East Championship, beating UConn 5-2 on Friday, Maine is the #1 seed in the Allentown, Pennsylvania Bracket and will face Penn State Friday night, March 28th at 8:30 p.m.

Maine, the #3 ranked team in the country has a record of 24-7-6 and Penn State #13 in the PairWise has a record of 20-13-4.

The other game in the Allentown Bracket will find #6 Connecticut with a record of 22-11-4 taking on #12 Quinnipiac with  record of 24-11-2. Both UConn and Quinnipiac are from Connecticut.

The winner of the Maine-Penn State game will play the winner of UConn-Quinnipiac game on Sunday, March 30th.

The Manchester, New Hampshire Bracket features

  • #1 Boston College 26-7-2 vs. Bentley 23-14-2
  • Providence 21-10-5 vs. Denver 29-11-1

The Fargo, North Dakota Bracket features

  • #4 Western Michigan 30-7-1 vs Minnesota State 27-8-3
  • Minnesota 25-10-4 vs. UMass 20-13-5

The Toledo Ohio Bracket features

  • #2 Michigan State 26-6-4 vs. Cornell 18-10-6
  • Boston University 21-13-2 vs. Ohio State 24-13-2

The Regional Finals will take place on March 29-30 and the Semifinals will take place in St. Louis on April 10th and the National Championship will take place on April 12th, also in St. Louis

Hockey East had 6 teams in the 16 team Tournament. Hockey East's representatives  include Maine, UConn, Boston College, Boston University, Providence and UMass.

Past NCAA Champions

  • 2024 - Denver
  • 2023 - Quinnipiac
  • 2022 - Denver
  • 2021 - Massachusetts
  • 2020 - No Tournament
  • 2019 - Minnesota Duluth
  • 2018 - Minnesota Duluth
  • 2017 - Denver
  • 2016 - North Dakota
  • 2015 - Providence
  • 2014 - Union
  • 2013 - Yale
  • 2012 - Boston College
  • 2011 - Minnesota Duluth
  • 2010 - Boston College
  • 2009 - Boston University
  • 2008 - Boston College
  • 2007 - Michigan State
  • 2006 - Wisconsin
  • 2005 - Denver
  • 2004 - Denver
  • 2003 - Minnesota
  • 2002 - Minnesota
  • 2001 - Boston College
  • 2000 - North Dakota
  • 1999 - Maine
  • 1998 - Michigan
  • 1997 - North Dakota
  • 1996 - Michigan
  • 1995 - Boston University
  • 1994 - Lake Superior
  • 1993 - Maine
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Maine Black Bears Welcomed Back to Campus

The Maine Black Bears were met with a hero's welcome complete with police and fire truck escorts as they returned to Campus after winning the Hockey East Championship on Saturday afternoon, March 22nd.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Articles, Maine Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket