Maine to Play Penn State in Allentown Pennsylvania in Opening Round of NCAA Hockey Tournament

After winning the Hockey East Championship, beating UConn 5-2 on Friday, Maine is the #1 seed in the Allentown, Pennsylvania Bracket and will face Penn State Friday night, March 28th at 8:30 p.m.

Maine, the #3 ranked team in the country has a record of 24-7-6 and Penn State #13 in the PairWise has a record of 20-13-4.

The other game in the Allentown Bracket will find #6 Connecticut with a record of 22-11-4 taking on #12 Quinnipiac with record of 24-11-2. Both UConn and Quinnipiac are from Connecticut.

The winner of the Maine-Penn State game will play the winner of UConn-Quinnipiac game on Sunday, March 30th.

The Manchester, New Hampshire Bracket features

#1 Boston College 26-7-2 vs. Bentley 23-14-2

Providence 21-10-5 vs. Denver 29-11-1

The Fargo, North Dakota Bracket features

#4 Western Michigan 30-7-1 vs Minnesota State 27-8-3

Minnesota 25-10-4 vs. UMass 20-13-5

The Toledo Ohio Bracket features

#2 Michigan State 26-6-4 vs. Cornell 18-10-6

Boston University 21-13-2 vs. Ohio State 24-13-2

The Regional Finals will take place on March 29-30 and the Semifinals will take place in St. Louis on April 10th and the National Championship will take place on April 12th, also in St. Louis

Hockey East had 6 teams in the 16 team Tournament. Hockey East's representatives include Maine, UConn, Boston College, Boston University, Providence and UMass.

Past NCAA Champions

2024 - Denver

2023 - Quinnipiac

2022 - Denver

2021 - Massachusetts

2020 - No Tournament

2019 - Minnesota Duluth

2018 - Minnesota Duluth

2017 - Denver

2016 - North Dakota

2015 - Providence

2014 - Union

2013 - Yale

2012 - Boston College

2011 - Minnesota Duluth

2010 - Boston College

2009 - Boston University

2008 - Boston College

2007 - Michigan State

2006 - Wisconsin

2005 - Denver

2004 - Denver

2003 - Minnesota

2002 - Minnesota

2001 - Boston College

2000 - North Dakota

1999 - Maine

1998 - Michigan

1997 - North Dakota

1996 - Michigan

1995 - Boston University

1994 - Lake Superior

1993 - Maine

