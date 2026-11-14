The Maine Black Bears handed Vermont just their 2nd loss in Hockey East, beating the Catamounts 3-1 on Saturday night, November 14th in Burlington.

Dante Siciliano scored the 1st goal 5:08 gone in the 1st Period to put Maine up, 1-0. He was assisted by Tanner Klimpke and Lee Parks. The goal by Siciliano was his 1st collegiate goal.

Vermont scored just 1:03 later to tie the game, on a power play

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1t Period and stayed tied through the end of the 2nd Period.

With 2:29 gone in the 3rd Period, Jaden Lipinski scored his 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Dru Krebs and William Gerrior.

Owen Fowler scored on an empty-netter with 13.8 seconds left to play, assisted by Jeremy Langlois and Lee Parks. The goal was Fowler's 3rd of the season.

Maine outshot Vermont 28-23.

The Black Bears were 0-1 on the power play while Vermont was 1-3.

Albin Boija turned away 22 shots in goal for Maine.

Check out the video highlights.

Vermont is now 5-4-2 overall and 4-2-2 in Hockey East. Maine is now 6-5-1 overall and 2-3-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears head to Boston next weekend to play the Boston College Eagles on Friday, November 20th and Saturday November 21st. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. You can hear both games on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields calling the game. The pregame begins each night at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.