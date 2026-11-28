The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Tulane 70-62 at the Daytona Beach Classic on Saturday, November 28th in Daytona Beach Florida.

Tulane led 17-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-40 at the end of the 1st Half. The Green Wave pulled away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Maine 23-16 to lead 56-46.

Maine was led by Kaliyah Sain with a game-high 24 points, hitting 6 3-pointers. Lizzy Gruber had 17 points.

The Black Bears shot 39.7 percent from the field. They were 9-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Tulane was led by Nataliyah Gray with 23 points and Edina Strauz had 15 points.

The Green Wave shot 51.8 percent from the field. They were 4-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and 8-12 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Tulane 35-27. Tulane only turned the ball over 11 times while forcing 18 Black Bear turnovers. Tulane scored 44 points in the paint, while Maine had 24 points in the paint.

Tulane is now 6-1. Maine is 4-4. The Black Bears play at Michigan State on Wednesday, December 3rd at 6:30 p.m. They return home to The Pit to host Quinnipiac on Sunday, December 6th at 1 p.m. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears, you can listen to 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields on the call with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.