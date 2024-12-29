Maine Women Close Out 2024 with 66-55 Win Against Coppin State

The Maine Women's Basketball Team closed out 2024 and the non-conference part of their schedule with a 66-55 win against Coppin State on Sunday, December 29th, as the Black Bears rained down 15 3-pointers.

Maine led 17-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outscored Coppin State 22-15 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 47-39.

Caroline Bornemann and Caroline Dotsey each had 17 points to lead the Black Bears. Dotsey had 4 3's and Bornemann 2 3's. Olivia Rockwood had 11 points with 3 3-pointes. Sera Hodgson had 3 3-pointers. Asta Blauenfeldt, Paula Gallego and Jaycie Christopher each chipped in a 3-pointer.

Maine shot 41.5 percent from the field, going 22-53. They were 15-38 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-11 from the free throw line. Maine was outrebounded 35-28.

Laila Lawrence was the leading scorer for Coppin State with a game-high 27 points.

Coppin State falls to 9-7.

Maine ends the non-conference part of their schedule with a 5-8 record. They will pay at UMass Lowell on Thursday, January 2nd at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Don Shields for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

Maine will return home on Saturday, January 4th when they will host Bryant University at 1 p.m.

