Maine Women Fall to Gonzaga 62-43

The Maine Women's Basketball Team concluded their West Coast trip with a 62-43 lost to Gonzaga University on Monday, November 28th.

Maine trailed 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. But Gonzaga controlled the 2nd and 3rd Quarters, leading 32-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 49-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was once again without Anne Simon. Sarah Talon had a career high with 13 points to lead the Black Bears. She dished out 4 assists on the night. Caroline Bornemann had 7 points. Adrianna Smith was Maine's leading rebounder with 5 rebounds.

Maine shot just 34.7 percent from the field going 17-49. They were 5-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-8 from the free throw line.

Gonzaga had 4 players in double figures. Kaylynne Truong had a game-high 15 points. Brynna Maxwell finished with 13 points and both Yvonne Ejim and Eliza Hollingsworth each had 10 points.

Gonzaga shot 47.2 percent from the field, going 25-53 and were 6-12 from beyone the 3-point arc. They were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 3-4 on the season while Gonzaga improves to 6-1.

The Black Bears return home to take on Princeton University on Friday night, December 2nd at The Pit in the Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus. The game tips off at 7 p.m. You can hear the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.