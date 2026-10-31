Maine Women’s Hockey Loses Hockey East Opener to Providence 3-1
The Maine Women's Hockey Team lost their Hockey East opener to Providence, 3-1 on Friday, October 30th at the Alfond Arena.
Providence took a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period and led 2-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.
The Black Bears scored their lone goal with 3:14 gone in the 3rd Period, on a power play goal. Gracie Hanson scored, assisted by Sade Sandilands and Julie Jebouskova. It was Hanson's 3rd goal of the season.
Both Maine and Providence were 1-4 on the power play.
The Black Bears outshot the Friars 36-21.
Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine, and had 18 saves.
Providence is now 4-5-0 overall and 2-1-0 in Hockey East. Maine is 3-6-0 overall and 0-1-0 in Hockey East.
The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, October 31st with the puck dropping at 2 p.m. at Alfond Arena.