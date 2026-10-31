The Maine Women's Hockey Team lost their Hockey East opener to Providence, 3-1 on Friday, October 30th at the Alfond Arena.

Providence took a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period and led 2-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

The Black Bears scored their lone goal with 3:14 gone in the 3rd Period, on a power play goal. Gracie Hanson scored, assisted by Sade Sandilands and Julie Jebouskova. It was Hanson's 3rd goal of the season.

Both Maine and Providence were 1-4 on the power play.

The Black Bears outshot the Friars 36-21.

Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine, and had 18 saves.

Providence is now 4-5-0 overall and 2-1-0 in Hockey East. Maine is 3-6-0 overall and 0-1-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, October 31st with the puck dropping at 2 p.m. at Alfond Arena.