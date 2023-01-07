Maine Women Improve to 3-0 in America East – Beat NJIT 69-63

The Maine Women's Basketball Team improved to 3-0 in America East beating NJIT 69-63, on the road on Saturday, January 7th

Maine led 12 -11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 44-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith poured in 34 points for Maine to lead all scorers. She was a sizzling 14-22 from the field and 6-7 from the free throw line, while also ripping down 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Sera Hodgson had 12 points for Maine.

The Black Bears shot an impressive 55.1 percent from the field, going 27-49. They were 4-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near-perfect 11-13 from the free throw line.

NJIT was led by Alejandra Zuniga who had 16 points while Kenna Squier had 14 points.

NJIT was 24-53 from the field, shooting 45.3 percent and 5-13 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a near-perfect 10-12 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 7-8 overall and 3-0 in America East. The Black Bears have won 3 in-a-row. The Black Bears play at UNH on Wednesday, January 11th at 7 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. with Don Shields on 92.9 The Ticket. UMaine returns home to The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th when they host UMBC at 1 p.m.

NJIT is 7-8 overall and 2-1 in America East.