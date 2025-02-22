Maine Women Snap 4-Game Losing Streak Beating Binghamton 54-53 on Last Second Shot

Trailing 53-52 Caroline Dotsey scored a fastbreak layup with 2.5 seconds left to give the Maine Women's Basketball Team a 54-53 win over Binghamton, snapping the Black Bears' 4-game losing streak.

Maine trailed 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears trailed 43-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter before outscoring Binghamton 20-10 in the final Quarter.

Maine was led by Sera Hodgdon who had 12 points. Asta Blauenfeldt had 11 points. Caroline Bornemann had 10 points with 8 rebounds and Olivia Rockwood just missed a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

The Black Bears were 18-50 from the field, shooting 36.0 percent. They were 12-32 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Binghamton is now 14-14 overall and 6-9 in America East.

Maine is 13-14 overall and 8-6 in America East. The Black Bears will play their final regular season home game on Thursday night, February 27th when they host the University of New Hampshire. Join Don Shields for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.