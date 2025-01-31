Maine Women Win 5th In-a-Row Beating UNH 65-54 in New Hampshire Thursday

The Maine Women's Basketball Team stretched their winning streak to 5 games in-a-row beating UNH 65-54 on the road on Thursday, January 30th.

The Black Bears are now in 3rd place with an America East Conference record of 6-2, trailing 1st place Albany and Vermont, each of who has a 7-1 record.

Maine led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-30 at the Half. The Black Bears led 55-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears were paced by Caroline Dotsey who had a career high 30 points. Paula Gallego finished with 11 points.

Maine was 24-53 from the field, shooting 45.3 percent. They were 6-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-14 from the free throw line. Maine turned the ball over 13 times

UNH was led by Eva DeChent who had 29 points. Clara Gomez had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats shot just 29.6 percent from the field, going 16-54. They were 3-14 from the free throw line but 19-22 from the free throw line. They turned the ball over 13 times.

UNH is now 8-14 overall and 2-7 in America East.

Maine is now 11-10 overall and 6-2 in America East. The Black Bears will host Vermont on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m.