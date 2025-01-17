Maine Women’s Basketball Beats NJIT 71-58 as Bornemann Scores 1000th Point

The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 71-58 on Thursday night, January 16th as Caroline Bornemann scored her 1000th point.

Caroline Dotsey had 12 points for Maine. The Black Bears shot 41.2 percent from the field going 28-68. They were 6-21 from beyond the 3-point arch and 9-10 from the free throw line.

NJIT was led by Alejandra Zuniga with 20 points. The Highlanders shot 38.0 percent from the field going 19-50. They were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 13-20 from the free throw line.

NJIT i now 6-11 overall and 3-1 in America East.

Maine is now 8-10 overall and 3-2 in America East. The Black Bears will host the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) on Saturday, January 18th at 1 p.m.