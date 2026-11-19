The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Virginia Commonwealth University 85-80 in overtime on Thursday night, November 19th, at The Pit. The win came at a cost though, as Lala Woods was injured and had to be helped off the court with 4:31 left to play in regulation.

VCU led 18-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the score tied at 34-34 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 52-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and the game was tied at 69-69 at the end of regulation.

Maine had 5 players in double-figures.

Kaliyah Sain led Maine's scorers with 20 points. Lala Woods had 17 points before she was injured. Maddie Fitzpatrick had 15 points and Lizzy Gruber had a double-double finishing with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Oliva Alvarez had 10 points.

Maine shot 47.6 percent from the field They were 8-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-22 from the free throw line.

VCU had 4 players in double-figures.

They were led by Macy Spencer with 19 points. Ada Toribio, Nicole Torresani and Ann Zachariah each had 14 points.

The Rams shot 43.9 percent from the field. They were 11-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-13 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded VCU 41-33. The Black Bears turned the ball over 17 times while VCU turned the ball over 14 times.

VCU is now 2-2. Maine improves to 4-1. The Black Bears return to the court when they host the University of Pennsylvania Quakers on Sunday morning, November 22nd at 11:30. If you can't be there to cheer on the Black Bears you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields call of the game, and the pregame starting at 10:30 a.m.

Check out photos from the game