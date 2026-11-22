The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Pennsylvania 77-50 at The Pit on Sunday morning, November 22nd.

Maine trailed 15-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears trailed 54-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Kaliyah Sain led the Black Bears with 19 points. Maddie Fitzpatrick had 8 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Maine shot 38.6 percent from the field. They were 5-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 11-13 from the free throw line.

Penn had 3 players in double-figures. Katie Collins had a game-high 23 points. Mataya Gayle had 15 points and Ava Jones had 10 points.

The Quakers shot 50.7 percent from the field. They were 4-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-7 from the free throw line.

Penn outrebounded Maine 31-30. Penn turned the ball over 9 times and forced 27 Black Bear turnovers. Penn had 22 steals, as they played pressure full-court defense.

Maine was without Lala Woods. She was in street clothes after injuring her lower body against VCU on November 19th.

Penn improves to 6-1. Maine falls to 4-2. The Black Bears will play Kentucky on Friday, November 27th in Florida in the Daytona Beach Classic.

Check out photos from the game.