Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Fairleigh Dickinson 66-48 Saturday

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Fairleigh Dickinson University 66-48 on Saturday afternoon, December 28th.

The Black Bears trailed 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine trailed 54-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Asta Blauenfeldt led Maine's scorers with 19 points. Caroline Dotsey had 18 points. Caroline Bornemann was Maine's leading rebounder with 7 boards.

Maine hot 36.7 percent from the field, going 18-49. They were 6-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 6-8 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears were outrebounded 44-25. Both Maine and Fairleigh Dickinson each had 11 turnovers.

Maine falls to 4-8 while Fairleigh Dickinson improved to 9-3

Maine will play against Coppin State on Sunday, December 29th. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. with the pregame with Don Shields starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

The Black Bears return home for their 1st home game of the New Year on Thursday, January 2nd when they will host UMass Lowell in their first America East Conference game. Tip-off on January 2nd is at 6 p.m.