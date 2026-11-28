The Maine Women's Basketball Team lost to #11 Kentucky 74-28 in Daytona Beach, Florida on Friday, November 27th in the Daytona Beach Classic.

Kentucky raced out to a 24-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 44-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 60-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Maddie Fitzpatrick with 9 points. Kailyah Sain and Bailey Breen each had 4 points.

Maine shot just 21.7 percent from the field and were 0-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Kentucky shot 48.0 percent from the field and were 7-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 19-26 from the free throw line

Kentucky outrebounded Maine 41-27. The Wildcats turned the ball over only 9 times while forcing 21 Maine Black Bears' turnovers.

Check out the video highlights.

Maine was still without Lala Woods who is out with a lower body injury.

Kentucky is 7-0 while Maine is now 4-3. The Black Bears will take on Tulane Saturday morning, November 28th at 11 a.m.