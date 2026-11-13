The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Oregon Ducks 79-72 at The Pit on Friday night, November 13th.

Maine led 19-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 57-54 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Ducks outscored Maine 25-15 in the 4th Quarter.

Maine scored 42 points from beyond the 3-point arc, while Oregon scored 50 points in the paint.

LaLa Woods led Maine with 21 points. She drained 6 3-pointers. Maddie Fitzpatrick had 19 points, ripping down a team-high 9 points.

Maine shot 41 percent from the field and were 14-30 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Oregon was led by Katie Fiso who had a game-high 32 points. Brooklynn Haywood had 24 points and Ehis Etute had 13 points.

The Ducks shot 51.6 percent from the field and were 6-26 from beyond the 3-point arc. Oregon was 7-9 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Oregon 38-31. Oregon only turned the ball over 8 times, while Maine turned the ball over 15 times.

There were 6 lead changes in the game.

Oregon is now 4-1 overall, while Maine is 2-1.

The Black Bears host Brown University on Sunday, November 15th at 1 p.m. If you can't be there to cheer on Maine you can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Don Brown for the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

Check out the photos