The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their opening game of the 2026-27 season beating Sienna University 70-68 on Olivia Alvarez's last second shot.

Maine led 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-26 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears were up 52-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Saints outscored Maine 26-18 in the 4th Quarter.

The game was tied at 68-68 with 50 seconds left to play, before Alvarez's game-winner.

Maine was led by Lizzy Gruber with 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Maddie Fitzpatrick also had a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds (game-high). Lala Woods had 13 points.

Nicole Melious had a team-high 18 points for Sienna. Francesca Schiro had 16 points and Kayla Rain Tucker had 14 points.

Maine shot 45.3 percent from the field and were 8-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 14-21 from the free throw line.

Sienna shot 40.3 percent from the field and were 3-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Sienna 43-33. The Black Bears turned the ball over 23 times while Sienna turned the ball over 12 times.

Check out the highlights

Sienna is now 0-1. Maine is 1-0. They will play at Merrimack on Sunday, November 8th. The game tips off at 1 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game with the pregame beginning at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

Check out photos from the game.