Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 7th Game of Season Beat NJIT 77-60

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 77-60 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) at The Pit at the University of Maine. It was Maine's first home game of the season and first since March 8, 2020

Blanca Millan led the way for UMaine, with a double-double. She finished with game highs in points - 24, rebounds - 10 and steals - 4. Blanca is now 21st on the America East all-time scoring list, with 1733 points, passing Jessica Smith of Stony Brook (1710 points) and Kate Gordon of Hofstra (1714 points)

Anne Simon finished with double figures, scoring 22 points.

Maine led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 39-21 at the end of the 1st Half and 59-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Ellyn Stoll led NJIT with 18 points. Lilly Anderson had 11 points

Maine is now 7-1 overall on the season and 4-1 in America East. NJIT is 2-9 overall and 2-5 in America East.

The 2 teams will meet Sunday, November 10th at 1 p.m. at The Pit