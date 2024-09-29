Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to #10 Quinnipiac 4-0

The Maine Black Bears Women's Hockey Team fell to the #10 Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-0 at the Alfond Arena on Saturday afternoon, September 28th.

Quinnipiac outshot Maine 39-24, scoring 1 goal in the 1st and 2nd periods and then adding 2 goals in the 3rd period.

Alyssa Wruble and Stephanie Jacob each had 4 shots on goal for the Black Bears.

Julia Bachetti was strong in Maine's net. She turned away 12 shots in the 1st period, 18 shots in the 2nd period and 5 in the 3rd period to end up with 35 saves on the day.

Quinnipiac was 1-4 on the powerplay, while Maine was 0-4.

Quinnipiac improves to 2-0 on the season.

Maine drops to 0-2 on the season. The Black Bears are off until October 11-12 when they will host Hockey East rival, Providence College. The puck drops at 6 p.m. on October 11th and then at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th.