Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to Boston College 4-3 in Hockey East Quarterfinals

The Maine Women's Hockey Team almost pulled off a huge upset, before falling to Boston College 4-3 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday, March 1st.

Maine and BC were tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period. Maine scored 1st, with 4:16 gone, on a goal by Elise Morphy assisted by Ava Stevenson and Raegan Wurm.

Maine took a 2-1 lead just 52 seconds into the 2nd Period. Mikayla Boarder scored assisted by Jamie Grinder and Kendall Sundby.

BC then scored 2 goals in 1:05, including the 2nd goal on a power play to take a 3-2 lead.

But the Black Bears battled back, scoring on their own power play with 8:43 gone. Jamie Grinder scored, assisted by Boarder and Mira Seregely.

But BC scored what would be the winning goal with 8:55 left in the 2nd Period. Both Maine and BC were 1-1 on the power play.

Maine outshot BC 28-27.

Kiia Lahtinen had 23 saves in net for the Black Bears.

Maine's season comes to an end with a 11-21-3 record.