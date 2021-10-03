Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to St. Anselm 3-2 on Saturday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team dropped their home opener, falling to St. Anselm College 3-2 on Saturday, October 2nd at Alfond Arena

The Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period. Erin Meyers scored with just 22 seconds gone, and then Kelly Golini scored, assisted by Devin Porazinski and Erin Meyers with 3:04 left in the period.

After a scoreless 2nd period, Maine found the back of the net, in the 3rd period when Ally Johnson scored, assisted by Mira Seregely and Ida Press with 3:41 elapsed.

St. Anselm added an insurance goal, scoring on a power play, with 5:27 elapsed. Devin Porazinksi scored, assisted by Golini and Meyers.

The Black Bears didn't quit, drawing within 1 goal, when Ida Kuoppala scored, assisted by Ali Beltz ad Ella Maclean with 8:14 gone.

But the Black Bears weren't able to find the equalizer.

UMaine was 0-5 on the power play with 5 shots, while St. Anselm was 1-3 with 2 shots.

Allie Kelley was in goal for the Hawks, while Loryn Porter was in goal for UMaine.

The Black Bears are 0-3. They travel to Brooklyn to take on Long Island University next Friday night, and Saturday afternoon.